NYPD cops shot in the Bronx in two separate incidents, one suspect in custody

NYPD/Chief Rodney Harrison(NEW YORK) — A New York City police lieutenant was shot in the arm and another officer was wounded in the Bronx Sunday morning, about 12 hours after another officer was shot in the head while on patrol nearby, police authorities said.

The Sunday morning incident took place in the 41st Precinct in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx, where cops quickly cordoned off the streets, apprehended a suspect and rushed the unidentified officers to the hospital. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

The neighborhood was rocked with violence Saturday night when a suspect allegedly walked up to a marked police vehicle and began asking for directions before opening fire at the officer, according to ABC News’ New York station WABC-TV.

It was unclear immediately if the shootings were connected or if the suspect apprehended Sunday morning was the same suspect involved in Saturday night’s shooting, but police said they are investigating.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Sunday morning that he was horrified by the multiple attacks and promised to bring the suspects to justice.

“NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous,” he wrote.

Police say the officer wounded in Saturday’s attack yelled once he saw the gun and put the police car into drive but was struck by a bullet in the neck and chin during the commotion. Officers were not able to return fire during the incident.

The officer’s partner then immediately drove the injured man to Lincoln Hospital where he was being treated and is expected to survive. The officer has not yet been publicly identified but authorities have confirmed that he is an 8-year veteran assigned to the 41st Precinct and that he has known his partner since they were in middle school.

“Multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during a press conference. “At least one, possibly two, shots struck the operator of the van. One struck him in the chin. One struck him in the neck narrowly missing the carotid region and it is a miracle that we are not here under worse circumstances.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed the commissioner’s sentiments during the same press conference.



“Our officer and his partner, under the most adverse possible situation, did everything right and thank God both of them are safe,” said de Blasio. “But I want New Yorkers to be clear, this was an attempt to assassinate police officers.”

The suspect in Saturday’s shooting has been described as a 20-30-year-old man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5’7″ in height.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.