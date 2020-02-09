Renee Zellweger pays tribute to Judy Garland in Best Actress acceptance speech

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Renee Zellweger has won her second Oscar, winning Best Actress for her role as the late Judy Garland in Judy. She previously won Best Supporting Actress for 2004’s Cold Mountain.

During her acceptance speech, Zelleweger paid tribute to the late actress.

While “Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy.”

Zellweger continued her touching tribute to Garland, saying she left a “legacy of unique exceptionalism and, um, inclusivity and generosity of spirit. It transcends any one artistic achievement.”

“Ms. Garland, you were certainly among the heroes who unite and define us,” she said emotionally, “and this is certainly for you.”

