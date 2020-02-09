US Navy midshipman dies during physical readiness test

wellesenterprises/iStock(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — A U.S. Navy midshipman has died while undergoing the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test at the Naval Academy on Saturday.

“The Brigade of Midshipman, staff and faculty were notified of the midshipman’s death this afternoon,” the U.S. Naval Academy said in a statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 8. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

The Naval Academy said that they are supporting the midshipman’s family, friends and loved ones during this period of grief.

“Grief counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center,” the Naval Academy said.

It is not currently known what the cause of the midshipman’s death was but investigations surrounding the circumstances are ongoing.

