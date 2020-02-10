Heavy rains, floods, mudslides paralyze parts of Sao Paulo

Heavy rains have brought Brazil’s most populous city almost to a halt with floods, mudslides and enormous traffic jams. Sao Paulo’ Mayor Bruno Covas said Monday it had rained in a few hours half of what was expected for the whole month of February

