Liberty Fire was dispatched Sunday morning for a roll-over vehicle crash

Liberty Fire was dispatched shortly after 11:30 AM Sunday morning for a roll-over vehicle crash resulting in injuries on county road 1050 North between 150 West and 200 West in Liberty Township. One patient required extrication resulting from the crash with a snapped power pole with power lines over the vehicle that delayed the response of rescue efforts. With energized power lines in proximity to the vehicle rescuers’ were forced to wait for NIPSCO to arrive on scene. NIPSCO was immediately notified upon subsequent information from the initial dispatch of the call. NIPSCO arrived almost an hour after the request to de-energize the lines. Fire and EMS personnel worked in extricating the subject by removing the front windshield. Patient sustained multiple injuries resulting from the crash that was ultimately transported by Porter County EMS to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana. The vehicle that was headed west bound on County Road 1050 North left the roadway causing the vehicle to flip and roll striking the utility pole and landing on its passenger side. Airbags inside the vehicle were deployed with the driver found in the passenger seating area upon arrival.