Oscars 2020 Winners list

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — The 92nd annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC. Here are the winners in key categories. Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:

Best Picture

Parasite



Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker



Actress in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger — Judy



Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern — Marriage Story



Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



Directing

Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi



Original Screenplay

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari



Cinematography

1917 — Roger Deakins



Visual Effects

1917



Costume Design

Little Women

Sound Mixing

1917



Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari



Original Score

Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Hair Love

Documentary Feature

American Factory



Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone — If You’re a Girl



Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell



Live-Action Short Film

The Neighbors’ Window

International Feature Film

Parasite

Original Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.