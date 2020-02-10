Oscars 2020 Winners list
ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — The 92nd annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC. Here are the winners in key categories. Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:
Best Picture
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
Actress in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger — Judy
Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern — Marriage Story
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Directing
Bong Joon Ho — Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Original Screenplay
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Cinematography
1917 — Roger Deakins
Visual Effects
1917
Costume Design
Little Women
Sound Mixing
1917
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Original Score
Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Hair Love
Documentary Feature
American Factory
Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone — If You’re a Girl
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Live-Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window
International Feature Film
Parasite
Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
