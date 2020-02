Rittenhouse Valentine’s Bazaar raises $1,472.00

At Rittenhouse Village Michigan City the 11th Annual Valentine’s Bazaar Event raised $1,472 on Saturday. Team WIMS was live from 8:30am-10:30am at the event which included 23 vendors. Proceeds from breakfast and booth rentals will go to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana. Check our WIMS Facebook page for a ton of pictures and videos from the event!