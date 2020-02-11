Kindergarten and Pre-K Roundup Set for February

Michigan City Area Schools will conduct Kindergarten and Preschool (Pre-K) registration for the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, February 26. Kindergarten students must be age 5 by October 1, 2020; Pre-K students must be age 3 by October 1, 2020.

“Kindergarten Roundup” will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at all MCAS elementary buildings on February 26, which is also the date of after-school Elementary Parent-teacher Conferences.

Kindergarten students should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they live:

Coolspring Elementary (9121 W 300 North)

Edgewood Elementary (502 Boyd Circle)

Joy Elementary (1600 E. Coolspring Avenue)

Knapp Elementary (321 Bolka Avenue)

Lake Hills Elementary (201 Ferguson Road)

Marsh Elementary (401 E Homer Street)

Pine Elementary (1660 County Line Road)

Springfield Elementary (3054 W 800 North)

“Pre-K Roundup” will also take place on February 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. School-based Pre-K programs are offered in partnership with the La Porte County Family YMCA and Imagination Station, at Knapp, Springfield, and Pine (also serving Coolspring, Edgewood, Joy, Marsh, and Lake Hills students). There are tuition fees associated with these Pre-K programs, however need-based scholarships are available and CCDF vouchers are accepted.

Parents who need assistance to determine which school their child will attend may contact the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127. For all other questions regarding Kindergarten and Pre-K Roundup, please contact the school where your child will be enrolled.

Parents should bring the following information to Kindergarten/Pre-K Roundup: (1) the child’s official birth certificate from the state Board of Health; (2) an updated record of the child’s immunizations and proof of lead screening; (3) the parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID; (4) emergency contact information; and (5) proof of residency (a utility bill, property tax bill, lease agreement on business letterhead, public assistance documentation, etc.)

Information and Application forms for MCAS elementary Magnet School programs in the Arts (at Pine Elementary) and STEM (at Lake Hills) will be available at Kindergarten Roundup. They are also available at http://EducateMC.net/magnets.