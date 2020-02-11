Sudanese official says al-Bashir to be handed over to ICC
A top Sudanese official says transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sudanese official says al-Bashir to be handed over to ICC
A top Sudanese official says transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.