Suspect on the run after fatal shooting at outlets mall, police say

kali9/iStock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — One person was shot and killed at an outlets mall in Orlando, Florida Monday night, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. local time inside the Under Armour store at Orlando International Premium Outlets, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim was a woman who worked at the store and apparently knew the gunman, who fled the scene.

Hundreds of shoppers were told to evacuate the outlets mall in the wake of the incident.

Detectives are actively searching for the known suspect, police said.

