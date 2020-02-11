Teargas, protests in Beirut ahead of Cabinet confidence vote


Posted on: February 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lebanese security forces have fired tear gas in the streets close to the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet is submitting its policy statement on resolving the country’s crisis ahead of a vote of confidence



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Teargas, protests in Beirut ahead of Cabinet confidence vote


Posted on: February 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lebanese security forces have fired tear gas in the streets close to the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet is submitting its policy statement on resolving the country’s crisis ahead of a vote of confidence



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS