Teargas, protests in Beirut ahead of Cabinet confidence vote

Lebanese security forces have fired tear gas in the streets close to the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet is submitting its policy statement on resolving the country’s crisis ahead of a vote of confidence

