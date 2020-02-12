Domestic Highway Enforcement Traffic Stop Yields Significant Marijuana Seizure

La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Wade Wallace was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90). At approximately 3:22 P.M., he began to travel eastbound behind a passenger vehicle near the 53-mile marker. While behind the vehicle, Deputy Wallace observed several traffic violations being committed.Deputy Wallace initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 56-mile marker. The driver was identified as 31 year old Zhaoyao Luo, of Sacramento, California. Deputy Jon Samuelson and his K-9 partner Bosco arrived to assist. As the traffic stop progressed, a large quantity of Marijuana was located. Luo was arrested for Dealing/Delivery of Marijuana as a felony. Luo remains housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond.

