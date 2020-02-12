Honda recalls 241,000 minivans over wiring issue that could cause fire

Honda(NEW YORK) — Honda is recalling more than 241,000 of its popular Odyssey minivans for a potential wiring problem in a power outlet that can increase the risk of a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall impacts all 2018 and 2019 Honda Odyssey models. It also impacts certain 2020 models, including the Odyssey EX-L, the Odyssey Touring and the Odyssey Elite vehicles.

The potential number of vehicles impacted is 241,339, according to the NHTSA.

The wiring issue is related to an accessory power outlet in the third row, where a wire harness can get pinched between the rear trim panel and the car’s unibody. If the pinching damage exposes the wiring to the unibody, an electrical short can occur and cause the wire harness to overheat, which may cause a fire, the NHTSA said.

Honda says you can make an appointment to have your vehicle repaired at any authorized Honda dealer. If electrical wiring is exposed, it will be replaced and rerouted free of charge. If it is not exposed, it will be reinforced with protective tape and rerouted to prevent pinching, also free of charge.

You can check if your vehicle has been impacted on Honda or the NHTSA’s websites.

The recall comes on the same day Ford recalled 240,000 SUVs and cars over a suspension problem.

