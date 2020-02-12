Kurtág opera to get US premiere from NY Philharmonic in 2021


Posted on: February 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The American premiere of György Kurtág’s "Fin de Partie," based on Samuel Beckett’s "Endgame," will be presented by the New York Philharmonic in June 2021



