Pressel to host legislative update meeting Saturday



State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) will host a public meeting Saturday, Feb. 15, to hear feedback from members of the community and discuss the status of important legislation.The meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henry F. Schricker Public Library, located at 152 Culver Road in Knox. Pressel will discuss this session’s top issues, as well as legislation he is working on.Starke and LaPorte County residents can contact Pressel with questions by emailing [email protected] or calling 317-232-9600. Lawmakers are currently in session and must conclude their business by March 14.