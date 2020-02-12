Review: ‘Downhill’ a showcase for Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell

If you’re going to Americanize a celebrated European film, you can’t do much better than put Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in it

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Review: ‘Downhill’ a showcase for Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell

If you’re going to Americanize a celebrated European film, you can’t do much better than put Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in it