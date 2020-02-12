Search intensifies for missing 6-year-old in South Carolina: ‘I’m going crazy not knowing’

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(CAYCE, S.C.) — The family of a missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl is desperate to find her after she mysteriously disappeared in front of her own home.

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

“I’m going crazy not knowing where she is,” Faye’s grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.

Missing 6 Year Old, White Female

Missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce, SC

Strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes

Last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. If seen, contact @Cayce_DPS at 794-0456 @WLTX @wachfox @abc_columbia @wis10 @thestate @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/P6t438rVX4 — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) February 10, 2020

“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl,” her family said in a statement. “She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away… Faye pays attention to her surroundings.”

“We just want to find Faye and bring her home,” the family said.

Multiple agencies are involved in the “ongoing, large-scale missing person investigation,” the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning.

Please contact the #FayeSwetlik hotline at 803-205-4444 with any tips or information. This is still an ongoing, large scale missing person investigation with multiple agencies involved. #PrayforFaye pic.twitter.com/pytZVjb5Nb — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 12, 2020

Investigators who spent Tuesday going door-to-door in the area are back knocking on doors Wednesday morning, reported ABC Columbia affiliate WOLO.

“We’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said Tuesday.

Investigators continue their search for Faye Swetlik, walking down Londonderry Lane and knocking on doors in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/g8xhKO3Apm — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) February 12, 2020

Community members gathered to pray for the little girl at Trinity Baptist Church Tuesday night.

“I want my baby back,” Faye’s grandmother said at the church, according to WOLO. “You got to find her.”

This young boy made this poster for Faye’s prayer vigil. She’s officially been missing for more than 24 hours, and the search continues. @abc_columbia @Cayce_DPS @CityofCayce pic.twitter.com/OS65ZZXr1U — Maria Szatkowski (@MariaSzatkowski) February 11, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.