Walorski Supports Bipartisan Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today supported committee approval of the Consumer Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills Act (H.R. 5826), bipartisan legislation to protect patients from facing unexpected health care bills from out-of-network providers.

“Too many Hoosier and American families have been hit with these unexpected costly medical bills in some of their most stressful times of need,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “Our approach protects families from these unexpected medical costs by establishing a process that keeps patients out of billing disputes between providers and insurers. It is outrageous and unacceptable when hardworking Americans do everything right in both emergency and non-emergency situations and still find a financially devastating medical bill in their mailbox.”

In the Ways and Means Committee markup of the legislation, Walorski shared the stories of two Hoosiers who received care at in-network facilities but received unexpected bills from out-of-network providers through no fault of their own.