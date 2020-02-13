Epix’s ‘Godfather of Harlem’ renewed for a second season

EPIX(LOS ANGELES) — Epix has renewed Godfather of Harlem for a second, ten-episode season.

Starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, the series was inspired by the life of crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Whitaker, who returned from eleven years in prison to take back control of the neighborhood he once ruled, and fighting the Italian mob to do it.

Bumpy’s association with Malcolm X, played by Nigel Thatch, during his political rise causes problems for the world of organized crime during the civil rights movement in the early 1960s.

Godfather of Harlem has received tons of praise from reviewers and critics since its debut last year. Shadow and Act called the series “The Best Show You’re Not Watching.” Swizz Beats serves as executive music producer on the show.

Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New York.