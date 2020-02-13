UPDATE on 94 FATAL accident

*Update*

LaPorte County Coroner’s Office made notification of the next of kin for the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer on February 13, 2020. He is identified as Steven A. Kowalkoski, of Champaign, IL. The semi was parked/disabled at the time of the crash.

Chevy Blazer Collides With Disabled Semi, Killing One

Michigan City, LaPorte County

Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 westbound near the 37 mile marker. This is 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit 34. The crash occurred at 1:52 PM of February 12, 2020. The crash involved a semi truck and a sport utility vehicle. Initial investigation by Master Trooper Jeff Council indicated that a 1999 Kenworth semi truck was pulled off onto the right shoulder, disabled. A black Chevrolet Blazer then struck the semi truck from behind. At this point, it is unknown what caused the Blazer to leave the roadway, but the semi was disabled and parked well off the roadway at the time of the crash. At this point of the investigation, the identity of the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Assisting: Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta, Brandon Lankford, LaPorte County EMS and Fire, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.