DNR Weekly Fishing Report



Ice conditions were marginal, as most lakes still had unsafe ice because of temperatures and recent snowfall. Anglers are still venturing out, but extreme caution needs to be used. The DNR is telling everyone to stay away from the deeper lakes that take longer to freeze. Bluegill and crappie have been caught when using small glow jigs tipped with spikes or wax worms. New Buffalo had good coho action for boat and pier anglers. In St. Joseph, coho action continues to be good. Most are using spawn bags on the bottom between the piers or trolling small spoons and plugs around the piers and along the beach. On the St. Joseph River, anglers have caught steelhead. Walleye were caught near Berrien Springs and downriver.