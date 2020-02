MAYOR DUANE PARRY PERFORMS HIS FIRST WEDDING!

FRIDAY February 14th Valentine’s Day!

The Mayor wed Dan and Sara Adnson in a ceremony held in his office at City Hall.

The Adnson’s had several friends and family members present as the couple exchanged their vows and rings.

Mayor Parry who was not as a nervous as the young couple stated, “It was a joyous occasion with two wonderful people and my honor to be able to be a part of their happiness!