SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATES SINGLE VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH

On February 13, 2020, at approximately 3:42 PM, deputies were summoned to State Road (SR) 39 and County Road 1650 South, located in rural Prairie Township, reference a motor vehicle crash. Deputy Alex Pishkur arrived minutes later and located a passenger vehicle off the east side of SR 39, north of CR 1650 South.

The crash investigation determined that a gold 2000 Lexus had been traveling north on SR 39. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the northbound lane of SR 39 and drove along a grassy area near the shoulder of the roadway for approximately 159 feet before colliding with a tree and coming to rest in a ditch. At the time of the crash, SR 39 was partially snow covered.

The driver (lone occupant) was identified as Daniel M. MCKEOWN (27 YOA), of Valparaiso, Indiana. MCKEOWN was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology results are pending.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office and John’s Garage.