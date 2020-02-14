‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Fantasy Island’ lead busy Presidents Day weekend at the box office

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Sonic the Hedgehog — Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz voices the titular character in this live action/CGI animated film is based on the Sega video game that follows Sonic as he tries to defeat the evil scientist, Doctor Robotnik — played by Jim Carrey — with the help of a small-town sheriff named Tom — portrayed by James Marsden. Tika Sumpter also stars. Rated PG.

* Fantasy Island — This scary film adaptation of the kitschy hit TV show that ran from 1978 to 1984 starts off much like its predecessor — with people who come to experience a fantasy and discover they are getting more than they bargained for. However, in this permutation, the guests — which include Maggie Q and Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker — don’t get the happy endings the classic series’ weekly guest stars experienced. Michael Peña plays the enigmatic Mr. Roarke. Rated PG-13.

* The Photograph — Issa Rae plays the estranged daughter of a famous photographer who falls in love with a rising journalist — portrayed by Lakeith Stanfield. With his help, she unravels the secrets of her mother’s early life. Chelsea Peretti, Lil Rel Howery and Courtney B. Vance also star. Rated PG-13.

* Downhill — This remake of the 2014 Swedish black comedy Force Majeure stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell as a couple whose ski vacation in the Alps has them reevaluating their marriage following an avalanche that his him running for cover — without his family. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Ordinary Love — This drama examines the lives of a middle-aged couple — played by Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville — as they deal with the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis. Rated R.

