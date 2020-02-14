Warming Centers in Michigan City



Mayor Parry urges the citizens of Michigan City to check on family, friends, neighbors, pets, and especially the elderly during extreme cold outbreaks to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe.



With extreme cold forecast, Mayor Parry would like to remind citizens of Michigan City that several warming centers will be open.

Warming centers will be available at the following locations:Michigan City Police Station (24 hours)



1201 E. Michigan Blvd.Michigan City Fire Administration Building (8am-4pm, Monday-Friday)

2510 E. Michigan Blvd.Michigan City Senior Center (8:00am-4:00pm, Monday-Friday)

2 on the LakeCity Hall (8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday)

100 E. Michigan Blvd.Michigan City Public Library (during regular business hours)

100 E. 4th StreetKeys to Hope Community Resource Center (8:00am-5:00pm, Monday-Friday)

1802 Franklin StreetMayor Parry also urges you to remember to keep your pets safe this winter.