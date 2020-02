The Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Show 3/14-3/15

March 14th and March 15th from 9am-5pm at the Porter County Expo. Their address is 215 Division Road in Valparaiso. FREE PARKING . For more information call 219-464-2944. Visit their website at www.NWIHOMEREMOEDLINGEXPO.com. TEAM WIMS LIVE Saturday 03/14/2020 from 8:30am-10:30am.