Another Fatal Crash In LaPorte County



Yesterday just before 9 AM, deputies were summoned to the 2100 north block of Wozniak Road, in Coolspring Township, for a motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived and located a passenger vehicle off the east side of Wozniak Road, south of Orchard Drive. The crash investigation determined that a 2015 Nissan had been traveling south on Wozniak Road. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center and across the northbound lane, left the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a NIPSCO utility pole, before coming to rest. The driver was identified as 53 year old Michael A. Toth of Chesterton. Toth was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology results are pending.