Japan records trade deficit in January amid growth fears

Japan’s Finance Ministry says the nation recorded a trade deficit for the month of January, as exports continued to decline amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could deaden regional economic growth

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Japan records trade deficit in January amid growth fears

Japan’s Finance Ministry says the nation recorded a trade deficit for the month of January, as exports continued to decline amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could deaden regional economic growth