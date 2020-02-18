NIPSCO Encourages Local Nonprofits to Apply for Environmental Action Grant



NIPSCO is accepting applications for its environmental action grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives. In its fifth year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant aims to provide funding for restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana. Prior-year funding recipients included environmental groups, community groups, schools and other nonprofit organizations. In 2019, the NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant funded 15 projects with a total of $50,000. Projects included habitat, shoreline, pond and wetland restoration; outdoor and environmental education; native seed planting; and more. Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted through April 3, 2020, with grant awards announced the week of Earth Day, April 22. Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request portal at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, please select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application. Applications should include a project description, timeline and evaluation. Creating opportunities for volunteerism is an important part of the grant, in addition to providing monetary support to the organization. Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) or other nonprofit, as determined by the Internal Revenue Service, with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in the NIPSCO service area. To learn about what else you can do to help support the environment, and to see what NIPSCO is doing, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.