Kelly Ripa reveals the simple reason she quit drinking

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Kelly Ripa hasn’t had an alcoholic beverage in three years, but it wasn’t always her plan to stay sober.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the very simple reason why she put down the glass for good when she stopped by People Now on Wednesday.

“You wanna know what’s so funny,” she started. “I did one of those crazy, like, sober Septembers although it was like March. And I did it for a month and I felt great.”

Ripa continued, “I liked the way I felt, I liked the way I sort of looked, and I was like ‘I think I’m just gonna stick with it’ and that was sort of it.”

The 49-year-old mother of three joked that her co-host Ryan Seacrest likes to blame himself for her unintentional sobriety because it happened around the same time he joined the mid-morning talk show in 2017. However, that’s just not the case.

“I really just felt better,” Ripa added.

