Arrest warrant charges boyfriend with murder of Georgia college student Anitra Gunn

Fort Valley Police Department(MACON, Ga.) — Authorities on Friday obtained an arrest warrant charging Demarcus Little with the murder of his girlfriend, Georgia college student Anitra Gunn, state investigators said.

Gunn, a student at Fort Valley State University, was last seen on Valentine’s Day, just outside Fort Valley, Georgia, near Macon.

The 23-year-old was found dead Feb. 18 in a wooded area of Crawford County, Georgia.

Little, 23, was arrested on unrelated charges earlier this week, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He was charged with criminal damage to property after tires were slashed on Gunn’s car and windows were smashed at her apartment, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said.

Todd Crosby of the GBI did not elaborate on the evidence at a news conference Friday but said “there was some development this afternoon” that led to the malice murder charge.

Gunn’s death was ruled a homicide Thursday, but her cause of death has not yet been released, pending toxicology reports, officials said.

“There are no words to describe this hurt,” Gunn’s father, Christopher Gunn, wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Anitra Gunn was a senior visual and performing arts major at Fort Valley State, a historically black university, school officials said. She sang in both of the university’s choirs, a school spokesperson told ABC News.

“On behalf of the entire campus community, we wish to convey our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and other loved ones,” university president Paul Jones said in a statement. “Her loss is a tragedy for all those who loved Anitra, for Fort Valley State University and our entire community.”

Fort Valley State will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday night.

