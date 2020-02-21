German shooter emptied magazine, calmly walked out: Survivor


Posted on: February 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Piter Minnemann says he and his friends were eating when they heard shots fired outside the door of the snack bar in Hanau where they had gathered



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

German shooter emptied magazine, calmly walked out: Survivor


Posted on: February 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Piter Minnemann says he and his friends were eating when they heard shots fired outside the door of the snack bar in Hanau where they had gathered



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.