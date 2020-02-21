German shooter emptied magazine, calmly walked out: Survivor
Piter Minnemann says he and his friends were eating when they heard shots fired outside the door of the snack bar in Hanau where they had gathered
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
German shooter emptied magazine, calmly walked out: Survivor
Piter Minnemann says he and his friends were eating when they heard shots fired outside the door of the snack bar in Hanau where they had gathered
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.