NEW MANAGER SELECTED FOR PASSAGES ADDICTIONS PROGRAM

Swanson Center, the community mental health center for LaPorte County, announces the appointment of Robin Moore, LCSW, CADC, as the manager for the Passages Addictions Services Program.

With more than 20 years of experience in mental health and addictions counseling for individuals and groups, along with administrative and supervisory experience, Moore looks forward to helping patients with the help they need to overcome problems related substance abuse or dependency. She will work out of the Michigan City office.

“I joined the staff Swanson Center because I believe in their mission: to improve lives, one person at a time. I also want to help our patients to have better outcomes, and to be a part of making our community healthier overall,” said Moore.

Moore is a licensed clinical social worker in both Indiana and Illinois, and earned her both her Bachelor’s and Masters of Social Work degrees from Chicago State University in Illinois.

An Indiana community mental health center, Swanson Center provides the full continuum of mental and behavioral health services to La Porte County residents, including psychiatric medicine, outpatient individual, group, and family therapies, substance use disorder treatment, community-based, as well as school-based case management, child and adolescent services, and group home and semi-independent living environments. Swanson Center, with over 100 employees, maintains fulltime offices in both Michigan City and La Porte.

To schedule an appointment with Robin Moore, or questions regarding the Passages programs and/or other services provided by Swanson Center, please call 219-879-4621, or visit our website at www.swansoncenter.org.