‘The Call of the Wild’ tops the weekend’s new movie releases

Twentieth Century Fox(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Call of the Wild — Harrison Ford plays John Thornton in the latest film adaptation of Jack London’s classic book, The Call of the Wild. It follows the story of Buck, a big-hearted Saint Bernard mix who’s kidnapped from his blissful life in California and forced to live and work in the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell also star. Rated PG.

* Brahms: The Boy II — Katie Holmes leads the cast of this stand-alone sequel to the supernatural horror film The Boy. It follows a family that moves into a mansion where their young son — played by Christopher Convery — soon befriends a life-like doll called Brahms. Also starring Ralph Ineson and Owain Yeoman. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Manou the Swift — Kate Winslett and Willem Dafoe lead the voice cast of this CGI-animated feature about the titular character — voiced by Josh Keaton — a swift, adopted by a seagull couple who grows up believing he’s also a seagull. After running away from home, he meets birds of his own species and finds out who he really is. Not rated.

* True Fiction — A young writer who lands a job assisting her favorite horror writer finds herself in the middle of an out-of-control psychological experiment. Sara Garcia and John Cassini star. Not rated.

* Emma — Based on Jane Austin’s 1815 novel of the same name, this dramedy set in 1800s England stars Split and Glass‘ Anya Taylor-Joy as a well-intentioned but selfish young woman who meddles in the love lives of her friends. Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart and Bill Nighy also star. Rated PG.

* Just One More Kiss — Faleena Hopkins wrote, directed and stars in this “ghost love story” about a man whose ghost returns to help his lover get over his death. But with a second chance to be together, neither wants to be apart again. Co-starring Patrick Zeller. Not rated.

