Italy towns on effective lockdown after death, virus cluster


Posted on: February 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A dozen towns in northern Italy are on effective lockdown after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Italy towns on effective lockdown after death, virus cluster


Posted on: February 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A dozen towns in northern Italy are on effective lockdown after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.