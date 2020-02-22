Probe finds sexual, physical abuse at school for the deaf


Posted on: February 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An investigation has revealed multiple credible allegations of sexual and physical abuse by former faculty and staff spanning decades at a school for deaf children in Connecticut



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Probe finds sexual, physical abuse at school for the deaf


Posted on: February 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An investigation has revealed multiple credible allegations of sexual and physical abuse by former faculty and staff spanning decades at a school for deaf children in Connecticut



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.