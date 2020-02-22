“Round Hole / Square Peg” Opens March 6 at Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) welcomes the community to an opening reception for its newest exhibition, Round Hole / Square Peg . On Friday, March 6, from 5 to 8 PM (central), visitors can explore LCA’s galleries, sample a variety of light bites and visit the cash bar.

Round Hole / Square Peg presents a wide range of contemporary artists engaged in practices that activate optimism in the face of adversity. Their works interweave personal stories with current events to present a model for choosing positivity and compassion. A free curator-led tour of Round Hole / Square Peg will also be held at 11:30 AM (central) on Saturday, March 14.

Downstairs in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios, attendees can view a vibrant exhibition crafted in the art rooms of Michigan City’s public elementary schools. The annual LCA presentation of the MCAS Elementary Art Show features artworks made with paint, clay, chalk pastel and paper artwork created by students in kindergarten through 6th grade.

Round Hole / Square Peg continues through June 6. The MCAS Elementary Art Show runs from Thursday, March 5 through Wednesday, April 15. Admission to LCA’s galleries is free and open to all, seven days a week.