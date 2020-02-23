Effective today Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Beginning with westbound Train 600, all South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station will temporarily board/detrain at the Metra Depot (Tracks 5 and 6), located northwest of the SSL platform.

During this time, Metra will be performing switch work. Work is expected to last until late afternoon, at which time passengers may return to utilizing the SSL platform. Updates will be sent when work is complete.