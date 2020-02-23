Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges


Posted on: February 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Actor Jussie Smollett is due to make his first court appearance on a new set of charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges


Posted on: February 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Actor Jussie Smollett is due to make his first court appearance on a new set of charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.