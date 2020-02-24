Ex-coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse


Posted on: February 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin sprinted away from reporters and his lawyers after he was sentenced to six months in prison for his role in a college admissions scandal



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ex-coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse


Posted on: February 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin sprinted away from reporters and his lawyers after he was sentenced to six months in prison for his role in a college admissions scandal



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.