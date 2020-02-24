German Carnival floats take aim at racism in wake of attack


Posted on: February 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Biting commentary on racism in Germany is featuring prominently among Carnival floats in western cities, hastily put together in the aftermath of a deadly far-right attack last week near Frankfurt



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

German Carnival floats take aim at racism in wake of attack


Posted on: February 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Biting commentary on racism in Germany is featuring prominently among Carnival floats in western cities, hastily put together in the aftermath of a deadly far-right attack last week near Frankfurt



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.