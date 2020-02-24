German Carnival floats take aim at racism in wake of attack

Biting commentary on racism in Germany is featuring prominently among Carnival floats in western cities, hastily put together in the aftermath of a deadly far-right attack last week near Frankfurt

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

German Carnival floats take aim at racism in wake of attack

Biting commentary on racism in Germany is featuring prominently among Carnival floats in western cities, hastily put together in the aftermath of a deadly far-right attack last week near Frankfurt