MCHS FINISHES THIRD AT PURDUE JROTC DRILL MEET

The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) military drill team finished third out of 13 schools at the Sectional meet held at Purdue University in West Lafayette on February 22nd. Cadet 1st Lieutenant Jessica Wilhelm commanded the Unarmed Regulation Platoon to a first place finish and Cadet Captain Bohdan Walker commanded the Armed Exhibition Platoon to a third place finish in their respective categories. Indianapolis Ben Davis HS (student population of approximately 3500) won the meet, with Portage HS (student population of approximately 2400) came in second. MCHS enrollment is approximately 1500. The 13 schools that competed were from Ohio. Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. The Purdue Navy/Marine ROTC ran the meet.