Report: Marvel TV vet to helm new ‘Star Wars’ project

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — A new Star Wars feature is in the works with Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Matt Owens, according to Deadline, although it has yet to be determined whether it’ll land on Disney+ or the big screen.

Marvel’s Luke Cage ran for two seasons on Netflix.

Dillard’s Disney+ project will reportedly will take place on the hidden Sith planet of Exegol, which was introduced in last December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney+ has become an important proving ground for Star Wars content and talent: Deborah Chow, who directed the explosive third chapter of The Mandalorian, “The Sin,” went on to be tapped for the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which was originally envisioned as a feature film, before being shifted to the streaming service.

