9/11 memorial vandalized in Plymouth less than a week after town’s other landmarks were defaced

Plymouth Fire Department(PLYMOUTH, Mass.) — Another landmark in the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was vandalized, making it the eighth site in less than a week to be tampered with, officials said.

This time it was the 9/11 memorial, which was found “desecrated by vandals” on Sunday, according to the town’s fire department.

The memorial — a 6-feet-tall granite pillar with the names of those killed in the attacks engraved on it and statutes of a firefighter and police officer standing beside it — was erected in 2004.

Photos showed the police officer statue at the memorial was knocked over, with his head separated from his body. The statue of the firefighter at the memorial did not appear to be touched.

“They can knock us down, but we will always get back up even stronger,” the fire department tweeted, noting that more than 25 firefighters came out to help restore the memorial.

Town manager Melissa Arrighi wrote on Twitter that all signs of vandalism had been erased as of Monday.

Less than a week before it was vandalized, seven other iconic sites in Plymouth, including Plymouth Rock, were defaced.

The rock, Pilgrim Maiden Statue and the National Monument to the Forefathers were all tagged with red paint, officials said. That vandalism has also been removed.

Plymouth police told ABC News at the time they were looking into the incident, but had not yet made any arrests.

ABC News has reached out to Plymouth police for more details, and whether or not police believe the instances are connected.

