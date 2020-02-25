Another Indian activist killed amid Costa Rica land disputes
Indigenous groups and Costa Rica’s president are mourning the killing of yet another indigenous activist amid continuing land disputes in the Central American country
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Another Indian activist killed amid Costa Rica land disputes
Indigenous groups and Costa Rica’s president are mourning the killing of yet another indigenous activist amid continuing land disputes in the Central American country
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.