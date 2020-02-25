EU approves tough negotiating mandate for UK trade talks
The European Union gave its chief negotiator Michel Barnier a robust negotiating mandate to get a free trade deal with Britain, which counters several of the red lines that London has set
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EU approves tough negotiating mandate for UK trade talks
The European Union gave its chief negotiator Michel Barnier a robust negotiating mandate to get a free trade deal with Britain, which counters several of the red lines that London has set
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.