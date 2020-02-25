Former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Ahmet Dumanli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images(CAIRO) — Egypt’s former strongman Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled by a popular revolt in 2011, has died at the age of 91, the country’s state TV said on Tuesday.

Mubarak has been in an intensive care for over a month after undergoing surgery, according to his son Alaa. He was largely confined to his home in the last few years before his death.

Story developing…

