‘Mission: Delayed’ – Coronavirus fears postpone ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ shoot in Italy

© 2018 Paramount Pictures(VENICE) — Paramount Pictures is postponing its plans for a three-week shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy, “out of an abundance of caution” for the cast and crew in response to the coronavirus, according to a statement obtained by Variety.

Tom Cruise is set to return as secret agent Ethan Hunt for the film, slated for a July 23, 2021 release. The film also stars returning players including Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, as well as some newcomers: Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men series star Nicholas Hoult, and Marvel movie veterans Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Paramount also announced on Monday that it would delay the China release of Sonic the Hedgehog due to the coronavirus, which not only has proven deadly, but also wreaked havoc on the global box office, with with theaters shuttered in the lucrative Asian movie market over growing fears of a pandemic.

