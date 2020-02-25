Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward

Placido Domingo’s apology to the women who say he sexually harassed them prompted a new accuser to come forward and drew mixed reactions from other women

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward

Placido Domingo’s apology to the women who say he sexually harassed them prompted a new accuser to come forward and drew mixed reactions from other women